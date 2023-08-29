Metro (TSE:MRU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $72.74

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$72.74 and traded as low as C$69.61. Metro shares last traded at C$69.77, with a volume of 403,247 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRU shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Metro from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$78.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$72.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. Metro had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, analysts expect that Metro Inc. will post 4.6397885 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.35%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

