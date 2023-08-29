Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.73

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.73 and traded as low as C$30.22. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$30.91, with a volume of 71,006 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.73.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 99.54%. The company had revenue of C$51.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.2084211 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 87.16%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

