Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.29

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.29 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 113.60 ($1.43). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 115.40 ($1.45), with a volume of 183,882 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 120 ($1.51) to GBX 125 ($1.58) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JSG
Johnson Service Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Johnson Service Group Company Profile
Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Service Group
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.