Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.29

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.29 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 113.60 ($1.43). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 115.40 ($1.45), with a volume of 183,882 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 120 ($1.51) to GBX 125 ($1.58) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £486.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,923.33, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

