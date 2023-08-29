JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,423 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 802.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 186.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

JBGS stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -360.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on JBGS shares. TheStreet raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

