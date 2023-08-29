iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.00

iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.00 and traded as low as $33.72. iPath Series B Carbon ETN shares last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 1,744 shares traded.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Series B Carbon ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B Carbon ETN stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.09% of iPath Series B Carbon ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

