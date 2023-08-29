Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.50

Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 107.50 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 107.50 ($1.36). Huntsworth shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.36), with a volume of 505,026 shares changing hands.
Huntsworth Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £399.60 million and a P/E ratio of 19.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Huntsworth Company Profile
Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Huntsworth
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.