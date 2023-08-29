Head-To-Head Analysis: Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) & Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY)

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Astec Industries and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astec Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00 Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Astec Industries presently has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.68%. Given Astec Industries’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Astec Industries is more favorable than Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astec Industries 1.83% 8.62% 5.50% Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astec Industries and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Astec Industries and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astec Industries $1.27 billion 0.94 -$100,000.00 $1.10 47.85 Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology N/A N/A N/A $1.37 3.85

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Astec Industries. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astec Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Astec Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.7%. Astec Industries pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology pays out 91.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Astec Industries has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Astec Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Astec Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Astec Industries beats Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services. This segment provides its products to asphalt producers; highway and heavy equipment contractors; utility contractors; sand and gravel producers; construction, demolition, recycle and crushing contractors; forestry and environmental recycling contractors; mine and quarry operators; port and inland terminal authorities; power stations; and domestic and foreign government agencies. The Materials Solutions segment designs and manufactures crushing equipment, mobile plants, bulk material handling solutions, vibrating equipment, screening equipment, electrical control centers, modular plants and systems, conveying equipment, plant automation products, portable plants, and mineral processing equipment, as well as offers consulting and engineering services. Astec Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: New Digital, New Materials, and New Energy. It offers mini, small, medium, and large excavator; bulldozer, and skid steer and crawler loaders; truck, crawler, rough-terrain, all terrain, and telescopic crawler cranes; and luffing-jib tower and flat top tower cranes; and truck mounted pumps, truck mixer, trailer pumps, placing booms, city pumps, and batching pumps. The company provides wheeled tractors, combine and sugarcane harvesters, baler, and grain dryers; internal combustion and electric forklift; and micro, rough terrain, crawler, diesel and electric articulating, rough terrain electric articulating boom, spider, diesel telescopic boom, and electric telescopic boom scissor lifts, as well as DC/DC-Li, HD/HD-Li, and AC/AC-Li scissor series. In addition, the company mining drills, mining dumps trucks, mining excavators, and crushing and screening equipment; rotary drilling rigs, hydraulic plie pressing machines, hydraulic diaphragm wall grab, full rotary casting drill, and trench cuttler. The company was formerly known as Changsha Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. in October 2011. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is based in Changsha, the People's Republic of China.

