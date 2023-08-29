Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $81.64

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 81.64 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 80.66 ($1.02). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 82.90 ($1.05), with a volume of 337,037 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GNC

Greencore Group Trading Up 0.2 %

About Greencore Group

The company has a market capitalization of £401.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,658.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 81.64.

(Get Free Report)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.