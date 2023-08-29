Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $81.64

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 81.64 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 80.66 ($1.02). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 82.90 ($1.05), with a volume of 337,037 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
