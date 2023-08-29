Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $109.92

Shares of Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.92 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 81.30 ($1.02). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.05), with a volume of 295,762 shares.

Genel Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 95.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 109.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.61. The company has a market capitalization of £231.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,150.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Genel Energy

In other Genel Energy news, insider Tolga Bilgin acquired 630,000 shares of Genel Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £756,000 ($952,981.22). Company insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

