First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2023

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVYFree Report) by 117.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SDVY opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.2077 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.