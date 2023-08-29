First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 117.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of SDVY opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20.
About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
