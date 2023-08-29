Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.21

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.21 and traded as low as C$5.84. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$6.02, with a volume of 277,774 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSZ. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$503.39 million, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 452.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Stock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total transaction of C$25,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$286.65. Corporate insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fiera Capital in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Fiera Capital by 196.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fiera Capital by 170.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

