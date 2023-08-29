CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.21

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as low as C$0.19. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.
CWC Energy Services Stock Down 2.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$95.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.34, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 2.53.
About CWC Energy Services
CWC Energy Services Corp., operates as a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and related equipment and services.
