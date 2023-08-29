Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.68

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.68 and traded as low as C$13.09. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$13.36, with a volume of 141,105 shares.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,450.00%.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
