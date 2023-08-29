Critical Survey: CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) and Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CI&T and Formula Systems (1985), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 2 1 0 2.33 Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 N/A

CI&T presently has a consensus target price of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 14.38%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than Formula Systems (1985).

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $423.72 million 1.61 $24.39 million $0.24 21.25 Formula Systems (1985) $2.57 billion 0.45 $81.39 million $4.21 17.79

This table compares CI&T and Formula Systems (1985)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Formula Systems (1985) has higher revenue and earnings than CI&T. Formula Systems (1985) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI&T, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CI&T has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Formula Systems (1985) has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and Formula Systems (1985)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 7.29% 19.35% 8.97% Formula Systems (1985) 2.50% 5.48% 2.36%

Summary

CI&T beats Formula Systems (1985) on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and Information Technology professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix IT, Sapiens, Magic Software, Michpal, ZAP Group, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

