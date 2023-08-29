Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,360 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 32,870 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Foot Locker worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,297 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 30,822 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,800 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,028,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.63. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Further Reading

