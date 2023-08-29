Contrasting Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) and Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI – Get Free Report) and Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cardax and Eyenovia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cardax alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardax N/A N/A N/A Eyenovia N/A -158.92% -83.86%

Volatility and Risk

Cardax has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eyenovia has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardax 0 0 0 0 N/A Eyenovia 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cardax and Eyenovia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Eyenovia has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 541.71%. Given Eyenovia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eyenovia is more favorable than Cardax.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Eyenovia shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Cardax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Eyenovia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardax and Eyenovia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardax $540,000.00 0.00 -$5.06 million N/A N/A Eyenovia $14.00 million 5.10 -$28.01 million ($0.69) -2.71

Cardax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eyenovia.

Summary

Eyenovia beats Cardax on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardax

(Get Free Report)

Cardax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes dietary supplements for inflammatory health and pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation and oxidative stress. It offers ZanthoSyn, an inflammatory supplement for health and longevity that provides astaxanthin with enhanced absorption and purity. The company sells ZanthoSyn primarily through e-commerce and wholesale channels. It is also developing CDX-101, an astaxanthin pharmaceutical candidate for cardiovascular inflammation and dyslipidemia, with a target indication of severe hypertriglyceridemia; and CDX-301, a zeaxanthin pharmaceutical candidate for macular degeneration. Cardax, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Eyenovia

(Get Free Report)

Eyenovia, Inc., a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis. It has a license agreement with Bausch Health Ireland Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine in the United States and Canada; a license agreement with Arctic Vision (Hong Kong) Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi in China and South Korea; and Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi in rest of Asia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.