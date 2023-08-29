Comparing Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) and Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO)

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) and Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Biotechnology and Q BioMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology N/A -80.40% -42.81% Q BioMed -720.00% N/A -24.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Unity Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Unity Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Q BioMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology $240,000.00 157.56 -$59.93 million ($3.97) -0.65 Q BioMed $280,000.00 1.04 -$2.05 million ($0.03) -0.07

This table compares Unity Biotechnology and Q BioMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Q BioMed has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Biotechnology. Unity Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Q BioMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Unity Biotechnology and Q BioMed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Q BioMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Unity Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 160.62%. Given Unity Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Unity Biotechnology is more favorable than Q BioMed.

Volatility & Risk

Unity Biotechnology has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q BioMed has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Q BioMed beats Unity Biotechnology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. It also develops UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases; UBX2050, a human anti-Tie2 agonist monoclonal antibody for the treatment of age-related eye diseases; and UBX2089, a a-Klotho hormone drug candidate for multiple neurology indications. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Q BioMed

Q BioMed, Inc. operates as a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on acquiring and in-licensing pre-clinical, clinical-stage and approved life sciences therapeutic products. Its products include Strontium-89, MetastronTM, QBM-001, Uttroside-B, and MAN 01. The company was founded by Enrique Navas on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

