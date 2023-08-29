Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.76

Shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.76 and traded as low as $12.75. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 10,766 shares trading hands.

Community West Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Community West Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M3F Inc. raised its position in Community West Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 336,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Community West Bancshares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 315,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Community West Bancshares by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 116,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Community West Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Community West Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

