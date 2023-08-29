Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Cirrus Logic worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 1.6 %

CRUS stock opened at $79.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.40. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $317.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of mixed-signal processing solutions. Its product lines include audio and High-Performance Mixed-Signal (HPMS) products. It operates through the following geographical segments: China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, South Korea, India, United States, and Rest of World.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.