Chariot (LON:CHAR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.58

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.58 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 14.70 ($0.19). Chariot shares last traded at GBX 14.94 ($0.19), with a volume of 911,308 shares trading hands.

Chariot Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -747.00 and a beta of 1.00.

About Chariot

(Get Free Report)

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.