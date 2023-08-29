Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) EVP Jeff Jenkins Sells 3,513 Shares of Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $242,923.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.58. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRI. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

