Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.77

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.77 and traded as low as C$40.89. Capital Power shares last traded at C$41.32, with a volume of 241,134 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPX. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.36.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.27). Capital Power had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of C$823.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 4.491731 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

