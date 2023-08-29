California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Standex International worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SXI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Standex International by 140.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Standex International by 565.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Standex International in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Standex International by 97.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $155.95 on Tuesday. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.88 and a fifty-two week high of $168.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $188.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.81 million. Standex International had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.60%.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total transaction of $213,019.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,938.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total transaction of $213,019.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,938.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $80,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,059 shares of company stock valued at $610,593 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

