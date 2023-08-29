BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

In other news, Director Robert L. Nardelli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert L. Nardelli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 156,019.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 90,473,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,475,153,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 75.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 40.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,326 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $43,218,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 154.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,828,000 after buying an additional 595,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.94. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $76.26.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.25 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.