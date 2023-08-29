Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

BCYC opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 621.69% and a negative return on equity of 54.71%. Research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $37,599.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,346 shares of company stock valued at $58,885. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

