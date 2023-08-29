Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,264 shares changing hands.

Bahamas Petroleum Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.33. The firm has a market cap of £16.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Bahamas Petroleum Company Profile

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

