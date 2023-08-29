Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.15. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 7,500 shares changing hands.
Atico Mining Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of C$17.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.30.
About Atico Mining
Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.
