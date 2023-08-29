Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.04

Shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.04 and traded as low as $16.16. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 17,333 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

