Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Short Interest Down 33.8% in August

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the July 31st total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 672,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Appili Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:APLIF opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Appili Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Appili Therapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

