Analyzing Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) & Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF)

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Free Report) and Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Hughes and Charter Hall Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Hughes 7.72% 3.33% 1.24% Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00 Charter Hall Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Howard Hughes and Charter Hall Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Howard Hughes presently has a consensus target price of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.62%. Given Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Howard Hughes and Charter Hall Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Hughes $1.61 billion 2.45 $184.53 million $2.41 32.68 Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Howard Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Charter Hall Group.

Summary

Howard Hughes beats Charter Hall Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howard Hughes



The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii. The MPCs segment develops and sells detached and attached single family homes that range from entry-level to luxury homes to residential homebuilders and developers; and sells or leases land for commercial development, including land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and residential projects. The Seaport segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships. The Strategic Development segment develops residential condominium and commercial property projects. This segment consists of development or redevelopment projects. The Howard Hughes Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Charter Hall Group



Charter Hall is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We've curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure. With partnerships and financial discipline at the heart of our approach, we create and invest in places that support our customers, people and communities grow.

