American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.47

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.47 and traded as low as C$2.23. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$2.24, with a volume of 18,730 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$176.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77.



American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

