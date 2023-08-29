Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,971,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 376,738 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.8% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $308,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,006 shares of company stock valued at $8,804,132. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $131.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.24 and a 200 day moving average of $113.62. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $134.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

