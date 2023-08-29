Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

GOOGL opened at $131.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $134.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,006 shares of company stock valued at $8,804,132. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.