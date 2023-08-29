Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.21

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as low as C$0.16. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$21.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 23.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

About Almaden Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.