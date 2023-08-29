Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Update

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,800 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the July 31st total of 161,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 258.7 days.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $25.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APYRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

