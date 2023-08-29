Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2023

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,800 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the July 31st total of 161,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 258.7 days.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $25.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APYRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.