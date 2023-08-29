13,748 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTON. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.6% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at $278,794.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,739 shares of company stock worth $524,802. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PTON stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.93. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.98.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

