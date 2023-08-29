12,902 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 47,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE APH opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.38. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $90.28.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,534.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,534.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,962 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,289,962 shares of company stock worth $113,052,232 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

