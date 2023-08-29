11,306 Shares in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NVP Associates LLC bought a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $65,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Udemy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,580,000 after purchasing an additional 797,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Udemy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 592,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Udemy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 54,847 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Udemy by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after buying an additional 182,127 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDMY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $17.26.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $178.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.96 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 38,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $398,456.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,104,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,697.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Udemy news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $107,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,150,806 shares in the company, valued at $12,359,656.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 38,350 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $398,456.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,104,687 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,697.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,568 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

