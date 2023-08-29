10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $801,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

TXG opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.97. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Wilbur sold 9,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $444,020.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,635,362.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $116,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,820,850.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 9,699 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $444,020.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,635,362.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,044 shares of company stock worth $5,245,996. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

