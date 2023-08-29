10,427 Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,427 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Woodward by 265.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $127.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $133.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.49.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $800.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.49 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.34%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Woodward in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total value of $522,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,390.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,079 shares of company stock valued at $999,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

