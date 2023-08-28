Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 1,966 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $227,040.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $227,040.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,006 shares of company stock worth $8,804,132 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $129.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $134.25. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

