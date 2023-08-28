Zacks Research Comments on Hanesbrands Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hanesbrands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Hanesbrands’ current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on HBI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

View Our Latest Report on HBI

Hanesbrands Price Performance

HBI stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 107,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,268,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 415,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 280,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 131,497 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.