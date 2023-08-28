Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Position Boosted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Visteon by 1,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Trading Up 0.6 %

Visteon stock opened at $136.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.80. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $171.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.51 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at $37,869,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at $37,869,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,688.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,675 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visteon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

