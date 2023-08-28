Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes $549,000 Position in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 10.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 64.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 7.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 0.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 730,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Price Performance

NWE opened at $51.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.75. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

NorthWestern ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

