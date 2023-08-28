Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Makes New Investment in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 370.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPAR. StockNews.com began coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.25.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $135.03 on Monday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $309.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $139,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

