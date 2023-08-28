Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $278,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at $504,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in United States Steel by 39.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in United States Steel by 129.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 57,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Price Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $32.52.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $725,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

