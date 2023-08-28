Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BILL by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,250,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BILL by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BILL by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BILL by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in BILL by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,541,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,975,000 after purchasing an additional 354,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BILL from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.83.

Shares of BILL opened at $105.26 on Monday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $179.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.03.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $113,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,082.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,172 shares of company stock worth $6,517,549 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

