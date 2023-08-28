Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $44.54 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $129.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $134.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.27.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $227,040.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $227,040.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,006 shares of company stock valued at $8,804,132 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

