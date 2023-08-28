Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,407,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,021,000 after buying an additional 26,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,743,000 after purchasing an additional 493,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on EXPO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $90.54 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $112.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.47. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

