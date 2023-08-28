Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 4,266 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.36 and a 52 week high of $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.86.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.